Ludlow to rest ahead of the big kick-off

The Linney men were due to have a run out against Dudley Kingswinford on August 30 - the week before they start their season at home to Moseley Oak.

But head coach Tom Tench has been forced to scrap that plan due to availability issues.

"Unfortunately we have had to cancel our fixture against Dudley Kingswinford, which I was looking forward to," said Tench. "Numbers-wise, our playing squad is low that weekend. It's just the nature of where we are at.

"We have a few farmers, who have work commitments, and it's the summer holidays and wedding season as well."

Ludlow hooker Jack Small fends off a Clee Hill defender during Saturday's Cow Cup victory Picture: Trevor Patchett

Tench has opted against a training session for that day for the remaining member of his squad, in favour of some rest and recuperation.

"At least it gives our players a rest week going into the season," he added. "We have got a very hard first few weeks and it's important we go into that fresh and raring to go, rather than tired and injury ridden.

"We probably train just once that week and give players a bit of R&R and time with their families."

Ludlow’s Jack Lines attempts a conversion against Clee Hill Picture: Trevor Patchett

That means their final pre-season clash was Saturday's comfortable victory over Clee Hill in the Cow Cup, in memory of Phil Edwards.