Telford Tigers finally off the mark with win

Harry Ferguson put the home side ahead in the first period before Zachary Yokoyama doubled the lead after a horrendous turnover by Bristol netminder Tommy Nappier left the Tigers’ forward with an empty net to shoot into.

Nick Pryce pulled a goal back for the visitors, but Fin Howells restored Telford’s two-goal lead shortly after.

Scott McKenzie put the game beyond Bristol when he tipped a Ryan Leese shot past Nappier.

A late power play goal from Tanner Butler gave the visitors some hope of a comeback, but Adam Harding sealed the game with an empty net goal against his former team.