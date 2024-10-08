Telford Tigers finally off the mark with win
Telford Tigers have finally got their first NIHL National League win of the season at the seventh attempt.
Harry Ferguson put the home side ahead in the first period before Zachary Yokoyama doubled the lead after a horrendous turnover by Bristol netminder Tommy Nappier left the Tigers’ forward with an empty net to shoot into.
Nick Pryce pulled a goal back for the visitors, but Fin Howells restored Telford’s two-goal lead shortly after.
Scott McKenzie put the game beyond Bristol when he tipped a Ryan Leese shot past Nappier.
A late power play goal from Tanner Butler gave the visitors some hope of a comeback, but Adam Harding sealed the game with an empty net goal against his former team.