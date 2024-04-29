Telford Tigers enraged as season is ended by a ‘huge error’

Referees James Ions and Daniel Ferguson awarded Peterborough Phantoms a controversial sudden death overtime winner in Saturday’s Final Four semi-final meeting in Coventry.

The flashpoint arrived after Watkins’ men had twice fought from a two-goal deficit to force overtime for a place in the NIHL final.

It was judged Phantoms’ winning goal in the 5-4 clash had crossed the line, a call argued vehemently by Tigers. A furious Watkins labelled the decision “the most horrendous” he has ever seen and said it ended nine months of work from his side.

Disbelief

Watkins raged: “I’m having a really hard time communicating my disappointment and disbelief to what went on in our semi-final game.

“My players and I can’t accept that result. We win or we lose – that’s hockey, but on Saturday we didn’t lose.

“The game was decided for us by the officials, who made a huge error and didn’t have the courtesy or professionalism to offer an explanation or discuss the situation at all with us.

“We as a team were in disbelief and referees Ions and Ferguson knew that we wanted to discuss such a contentious and controversial decision that has effectively ended nine months of work for my team with the most horrendous of calls I have ever seen, which has cost us the opportunity to progress to the final.”

Video footage appeared on social media immediately afterwards and was shared with officials but Watkins said “zero interest, zero accountability and zero responsibility” was shown.

Watkins revealed he approached Dave Farren, officiating manager at Ice Hockey UK, with his views.

The head coach and general manager said it was clear to every player on the ice and fans behind the goal the puck had not crossed the line.

Watkins apologised to travelling Tigers fans for not thanking them at full-time after “anger and frustration got the better of me”.

Telford found themselves 2-0 down early in the second period but Harry Ferguson pulled one back with an unassisted back-handed wrist shot.

Captain Scott McKenzie equalised with a short-handed goal while Ferguson served a penalty but Phantoms netted two again in the second period.

Tigers pushed and fine efforts from Fin Howells and Joe Aston, three minutes from time, took the contest into overtime, where controversy would follow.