Telford Tigers aim to lay down a marker

Telford Tigers aim to build on a mixed start to the new ice hockey season in this weekend’s double-header, including against one of the early high-flyers.
Tom Watkins’ side play host to Romford visitors Raiders at Telford Ice Rink for a 7pm NIHL National Division face-off this evening.
Tigers won one of their two opening fixtures last weekend, a record matched by tonight’s visitors.
But a stern test looks set to follow on the road in Humberside at Hull Seahawks tomorrow.
A 5.30pm face-off sees Tigers look to upset the flying Seahawks, one of only three sides to open up with a winning four-point weekend.