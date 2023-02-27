Telford Tigers switched off in the key moments says Tom Watkins

Tom Watkins (Steve Brodie)

The result was the Tigers’ third straight loss in the Planet Ice NIHL National Division after recent defeats to Peterborough Phantoms in Shropshire and a hammering in Yorkshire when they lost 9-3 to the Leeds Knights.

Watkins was clearly disappointed with the way his team switched off at important moments of the game.

He said: “I’m not sure how we do it but somehow we find a way of kicking ourselves in the backside!

“We effectively lost the game in a 90-second stretch at the start of the second period and a 90-second stretch at the end of the second period.

“You always want to be your most disciplined at the start and end of the period.

“You want to carry momentum into the next phase of the game, but we gave them life at the start of the period giving up two quick goals and the same at the end of the period and in three or four minutes.

“We had undone all the hard work of a very strong first period and end up having to chase the game.”

Fin Howells gave the Tigers the lead after a bright start when he scored from close range after a cross-ice pass from Rory Herrman.

But that lead did not last long and 12 seconds into the second period Alex Graham scored for the hosts, and they switched off again 30 seconds later to allow Graham his second of the evening.

And to make it worse for Telford Sheffield then made it 3-1 with a goal from Lee Bonner.

Ricky Plant did pull a goal back for Tigers late in the period with a superb solo effort, he skated from centre ice, beating two defenders before shooting past Dimitri Zimozdra.

But once again Tigers defensively lost their heads allowing Sheffield to score twice in 20 seconds.

Graham completed his hat-trick after skating unopposed from the red line and hitting a wrist shot past Brad Day.

And this was closely followed by a goal with just five seconds of the period left by Brady Doxey.

The Tigers were three goals behind and facing an uphill task.

But they did pull a goal back to give them hopes of a comeback, with ten minutes of the game remaining.

Sheffield’s Lee Haywood was serving an interference penalty when Tom Carlon’s initial shot was saved by Zimozdra but Sam Watkins was on hand to turn the puck in to narrow the deficit to two goals.