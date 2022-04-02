Telford Tigers double celebration set to be a sell-out

Steve Brodie

The NIHL National League champions host MK Lightining (6pm), but the main course will be their celebrations – along with those of the Laidler League-winning Tigers 2 team.

Just a few seats were left as we went to press last night, with head coach Tom Watkins looking forward to the occasion.

He said: “We’ve got a double celebration planned for Sunday evening if you want to come on down – there’s less than 50 seats remaining situated in the home team stands.

“Hope to see you all there, I’m sure it’s going to be great fun, enjoyable evening as we celebrate both league titles.”