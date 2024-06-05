Louie Newell excited to stay with Telford Tigers for next season

Newell spent last season in Shropshire after joining from National League rivals Sheffield Steeldogs. The 24-year-old traditionally operates as a forward but has proven to be versatile across the rink, especially in defence.

After signing on the dotted line, Newell said: “I am excited to be coming back to Telford after such a strong finish to last season and I can’t wait to get back to training and playing again.

“I loved every minute of last season and feel I developed a lot as a player. It was an easy decision to return to the club.”

Newell played 54 times for the Tigers last term – scoring nine goals and registering 19 assists.

Telford qualified for their third consecutive NIHL semi-final, which ended in a 5-4 defeat against Peterborough Phantoms.

Head coach Ben Watkins was impressed by Newell’s debut campaign and has backed him to go from strength to strength.

“I think Louie was a real asset for us with his versatility, playing both as a forward and in defence, and he looked comfortable in both roles,” Watkins added.

“He was predominantly a centre but also capable of playing on the wing, contributing well to our offence in both five on five situations and on the power play.

“Through the middle of the ice, I thought he was reliable defensively and because of that awareness, he was competent on the penalty skill.

“He had a solid first year but I feel there is so much more in his locker and I am excited to see what that entails.

“I think he can develop further and I know with his dedication and focus that he can elevate his game.”