Telford Tigers shore up defensive line

The 24-year-old spent much of last campaign as part of the Tigers’ top defensive pairing in the NIHL National League.

And he is hoping to repeat that as he targets some silverware in Shropshire.

“I am super excited to be back in Telford for another year,” he said. “I can’t wait to get back in September and finish off what we were getting started towards the end of last year.

“I just think with the core group of players we have and with the addition of some new faces, bringing home some silverware is a big goal of ours this year.”

Head coach and general manager Tom Watkins added: “Jake is a strong kid, he can play physical when required and had a solid second half of the season, forming a good partnership with Archie Hazeldine.

“He was second on the team’s plus minus at the end of the season and like some of our other defenders, feel he can contribute more to our transition and provide more offence at the right times on the offensive blue line.

“Primarily he is a shut down D-man who is tough to play against who, when he plays heavy, is a nightmare to play against.”