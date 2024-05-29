Telford Tigers capture forward ahead of new season

The 25-year-old arrives in Shropshire having had spells with fellow National League sides Bristol Pitbulls and Bees last season.

The forward, who is not classed as an import due to being British trained as a junior, also had a successful season at Baskingstoke Bison, scoring 33 points in the 2022/23 season.

Speaking for the first time since his signing, he insisted it was an easy decision to make in signing for a 'great club.

He said: "I’m excited to play for Telford this upcoming year.

Speaking to Tom (Watkins) has made this decision a very easy one as he showed me that this is a culture and team that I want to play for.

"I’m really looking forward to being part of a great group of guys who play with passion and have a reputation of great success over the years.

"I know this club will help me build on my career and help me get back on track. I’m thankful for the opportunity to represent a great club, I look forward to seeing you all in September.”

Head coach and general manager, Tom Watkins, is delighted with his capture and is confident his new signing can make an impact.

He added: "Edgars skated with us regularly last season after the deadline and showed his desire and commitment to join the club.

"Last season for him didn't go to plan but he had a solid season with Basingstoke Bison the year before, scoring 16 goals and having spoken to coach Ashley Tait who was very complimentary of his skills and abilities, I'm confident he will make a positive impact in a Tigers shirt."