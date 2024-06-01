Fielder catches new Telford Tigers deal

The 24-year-old defender returns for his fourth year in Telford.

Fielder, who was part of the club’s title winning team in 2022, racked up 78 penalty minutes last season mainly in defence and will have a similar next season.

“I’m really happy to be back for my fourth season with the Tigers,” said Fielder.

“After the disappointing way our season ended last season, I’m hungrier than ever to win and there’s no better feeling than winning in a Telford Tigers jersey.”

Tom Watkins, head coach and general manager, said: “Deakan is a hard-nosed physical defenseman, a player who plays with a ton of commitment every night and is happy to stick up for his team-mates when required. He’s very much a player who likes to defend.

“We have spoken about some areas of the game I feel he can develop further and I know with his dedication and focus he can elevate his game.”