Former champions hold their nerve to edge home

And the action served up some close frames with at least eight of the 19 played ending on the final black.

Chelmarsh’s three-time winner Simon Thomas was chasing a handicap deficit of 49 points against Mark Jones (St John’s_ and just managed to get across the line with the final ball.

The same was true for twice past champion Ian Postans (Shifnal). Also chasing the maximum 49-point deficit, Postans potted the final black to beat Alveley’s Brian Arnold.

There were black-ball wins for Reg Burton against Tom Weaver (Alveley) – Burton eventually triumphing thanks to a fluke on the pink followed by Weaver going ‘in-off’ on the black.

Pete Williams (St John’s) surrendered to Alveley’s Steve Coldecott’s long black ball conclusion, while Williams' fellow clubman, Ash Ward, overcame Jasom Morris (Woodfield) in similar fashion.

Shifnal’s Matt Judd was another black-ball winner, beating Mike Rogers from Chelmarsh.

In contrast, there were also results which were much more convincing.

One in particular saw Chelmarsh’s Chris Lewis put Dave Jones (Alveley) to the sword as he rattled in two 20 breaks and a 37.

Alveley’s Martin Coffey Jnr’s win was a little more challenging, but despite giving fellow clubman Chris Jepson a 28-point start he still won by almost as many points.

In an all-St John’s scenario, Ash Ward recorded a good win against Simon Manning, while Tim Steele, also from St John’s, did well to turn a 21-point handicap into a convincing victory over Broseley’s Andy Garbett.

Another player giving his opponent, Alveley’s Kath Gill, the maximum start, was convincing winner Chris Petford from Shifnal.

Woodfield’s only survivor, Chris Jones, thumped Broseley’s Owen Hughes by the same number of points (24) as the handicap.

There were also fine victories for Broseley’s Neil Caswell and Shifnal’s Carl Walker. Josh Summers (St John’s) and Andy Carson (Broseley) make up the last 16, courtesy of their opponents failing to turn up.

The second round and quarter-finals of the competition will be played on Tuesday, January 16.

Results

Preliminary Round: R. Burton 62, J. Brown 16; M. Smout 43, T. Weaver 57; M. Rogers 45, B. Jones 29; C. Barden 40, M. Judd 51; A. Ward 54, J. Morris 47. Walkovers for Josh Summers & Simon Manning. First Round: R. Burton 50, T. Weaver 43; M. Coffey Jnr 77, C. Jepson 52; I. Postans 74, B. Arnold 61; M. Crawley 46, N. Caswell 73; C. Walker 66, D. Morris 35; T. Steele 72, A. Garbett 49; M. Rogers 60, M. Judd 62; G. Smith 42, N. Pearson 78; C. Lewis 107, D. Jones 32; P. Williams 62, S. Coldecott 69; S. Thomas 79, M. Jones 69; C. Petford 94, K. Gill 65; S. Manning 34, A. Ward 72; C. Jones 80, O. Hughes 56; Walkovers for Andy Carson & Josh Summers.