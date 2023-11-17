Table-toppers Newport show plenty of character

The hosts, who are third in the standings, made the brighter start and were rewarded with a goal after 15 minutes.

That strike sparked Newport into life and following a change of formation they started to play some decent hockey but were unable to put the ball in the net.

Their efforts finally brought a breakthrough two minutes into the second half when a well worked short corner routine ended with Courtney Horner firing home to level the scores.

North Stafford hit back and nosed in front again with 50 minutes on the clock.

A fine winding solo run from Rob Jervis then created the chance for Matt McNay to drag table-topping Newport back on level terms.

The action continued with the home side taking the lead for the third time. But Newport’s heads didn’t drop and and a brilliantly worked short corner routine resulted in Ben Edwards netting to make it 3-3.

The second team still boast a perfect record in Division Nine after beating Leek sixths 8-0.

Tom Lewis, Tom Wright and Nathan Evans all scored twice, with Jack McLaughlin and Isaac Johnson also on target.

The thirds beat Wrekin firsts 3-0 thanks to strikes from Brad Cronwell, Ederson Tivey and a fine solo effort from Oliver Cowap-Cerrone.

The fourths were handed a 5-0 walkover after Stone fifths couldn’t field a side.

Dani Dain, Rebecca Podmore and Fiona Johnson scored as the ladies’ first team beat Stafford fourths 3-2. The seconds lost 4-0 to an experienced Wolverhampton side.