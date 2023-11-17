Table-toppers Newport show plenty of character
Newport showed plenty of character as they hit back three times to claim a share of the spoils away to Midlands Hockey Division Six North West title rivals North Stafford seconds.
The hosts, who are third in the standings, made the brighter start and were rewarded with a goal after 15 minutes.
That strike sparked Newport into life and following a change of formation they started to play some decent hockey but were unable to put the ball in the net.
Their efforts finally brought a breakthrough two minutes into the second half when a well worked short corner routine ended with Courtney Horner firing home to level the scores.
North Stafford hit back and nosed in front again with 50 minutes on the clock.
A fine winding solo run from Rob Jervis then created the chance for Matt McNay to drag table-topping Newport back on level terms.
The action continued with the home side taking the lead for the third time. But Newport’s heads didn’t drop and and a brilliantly worked short corner routine resulted in Ben Edwards netting to make it 3-3.
The second team still boast a perfect record in Division Nine after beating Leek sixths 8-0.
Tom Lewis, Tom Wright and Nathan Evans all scored twice, with Jack McLaughlin and Isaac Johnson also on target.
The thirds beat Wrekin firsts 3-0 thanks to strikes from Brad Cronwell, Ederson Tivey and a fine solo effort from Oliver Cowap-Cerrone.
The fourths were handed a 5-0 walkover after Stone fifths couldn’t field a side.
Dani Dain, Rebecca Podmore and Fiona Johnson scored as the ladies’ first team beat Stafford fourths 3-2. The seconds lost 4-0 to an experienced Wolverhampton side.