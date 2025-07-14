Baschurch Junior Football Club welcomes Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for a day to remember

Thanks to the incredible generosity of a local member of the Baschurch community, January Incles and support from Cadbury, all 17 of Baschurch JFC’s teams — from the youngest Ministars (ages 4–6) to the U16 Rebels — were given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet and spend time with one of football’s most respected names.

Jimmy’s visit was nothing short of extraordinary. The former Premier League Golden Boot winner and England National Team Assistant Coach took time to speak directly with the players about what it takes to reach the top — sharing valuable insight into the drive, resilience, and determination needed to succeed at the highest level of the game.

Baschurch Junior Football Club Committee and volunteers alongside Jan Butler, Secretary for the Shropshire Junior Football League. Photo: Baschurch Junior Football Club

During the afternoon, Jimmy held an engaging Q&A session with the players, posed for photos, observed training sessions, spent time encouraging the club’s young referees, and even handed out signed memorabilia. A particularly special moment came when Jimmy presented the U8 Boys with their Grassroots RESPECT Medals, and the U16 Rebels with their Shropshire Junior Football League runner-up medals — a moment that will surely be remembered for years to come.

Jimmy presenting the Baschurch U8's with their Shropshire Junior League REPECT medals. Photo: Baschurch Junior Football Club

Jimmy’s warmth, humility, and genuine interest in the club shone through every interaction, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who attended.

Baschurch Club Secretary and Welfare Officer, Pauline Best said: “We are incredibly grateful to Jimmy for his time, and to the amazing people behind the scenes who made this day possible. It’s not every day a football legend turns up to your training ground — and it meant the world to our young players and their families.”

Baschurch JFC continues to thrive as a grassroots club powered by volunteers and the spirit of its community. This special visit is a shining example of what can happen when passion, opportunity, and teamwork come together.

Jimmy taking time out for chats and selfies with young referees. Pictured here is Zach Best, young referee for Shropshire Junior Football League. Photo: Baschurch Junior Football Club

Baschurch U8's. Photo: Baschurch Junior Football Club

Spending time with players aged 12 and over learning about the drive, determination and resilience it takes to excel in football. Photo: Baschurch Junior Football Club