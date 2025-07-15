Student captains American cheerleading squad after swapping North Wales for Ivy League

A former Coleg Cambria A Level learner, Tom is in his fourth year at Princeton University in New Jersey, where he is excelling in both his studies and with extra-curricular commitments.

As well as being captain of the Cheerleading team, he is a member of groups including the American Society of Civil Engineers Student Chapter, Engineers Without Borders and Princeton’s Architecture and Beekeeping clubs.

Praising Cambria’s Deeside Sixth Form Centre and Head Mim Riddell for the support he received during A Levels, Tom – who secured A*s in Maths, Further Maths, Physics, Product Design, and the Skills Challenge Certificate – looks forward to completing a BSc in Engineering and a Civil and Environmental Engineering degree with minors in Urban Studies and Architecture.

He then hopes to go on and study for a Master’s in Architecture or begin a career in urban planning and design.

Tom Billington. Photo: Princeton University

Describing his experience as “transformative”, Tom, from Rhyl, said: “Studying in the US – and at Princeton in particular – has offered unparalleled opportunities.

“While the academics are incredibly rigorous, the support, passion, and curiosity of the people around me has inspired me to push further than I thought possible.”

Crediting Coleg Cambria for its unwavering support, particularly during the complex US application process, he added: “Though my path was unconventional, the staff at Deeside Sixth were open-minded and incredibly encouraging.

“Mim, especially, was a key figure – guiding me through interview prep for UK universities and the unique US application system.”

He also thanked lecturers and the pastoral and coaching teams.

“Achieving five A*s and gaining a place at Princeton wouldn’t have been possible without them,” said Tom.

He added: “For anyone doing exams or awaiting results, don’t worry, you don’t need everything figured out.

“Be open to new possibilities – even if they seem out of reach. Cambria helped me realise that no dream is too ambitious.”

Founded in 1746, Princeton University is one of the oldest and most prestigious institutions in the United States. Consistently ranked among the top global universities, Princeton is known for its academic rigour, world-class faculty, and commitment to research and innovation.

Congratulating Tom, Mim said: “We’re incredibly proud of him and all he’s achieving at Princeton University.

“Tom was always a fantastic learner—curious, dedicated, and kind—and it’s no surprise to see him thriving both in and out of the classroom. He truly deserves every bit of his success.”

Visit cambria.ac.uk for more on studying for A Levels at Coleg Cambria. Alternatively, email admissions@cambria.ac.uk, call 0300 30 30 007 or use the Chat now! | Coleg Cambria Customer Support facility on the website.