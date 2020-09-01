Biddulph, 70, has no plans to slow down

Coronavirus or not, the Telford rider was out at Darley Moor in Derbyshire last month competing on his classic Honda 250cc machine.

And with a best finish of second out of his four races, there really does not seem to be any reason why he should hang up his helmet.

Turning 70 does throw up a few problems for the multiple winner of the Classic Racing Motorcycle Club (CRMC) 350cc, over 55s championship, which are not all related to joints and an aching body.

Still fitter than many people half his age, Biddulph may decide to run just his Honda CB250 bike next year, leaving his Honda 350cc to one side, but with plans of entering a bike in the 2021 Classic TT, he has plenty to keep him occupied.

"Darley didn't start great because I forgot to attach my transponder to the bike, which meant I had to start from the back of the grid, but I managed to get up to seventh," he said.

"The clutch then broke on the final race on the Saturday, so again I had to start from the back again for the first race the next day."

Biddulph, however, enjoyed a much better Sunday finishing race one in fourth and race two second in class.

"It showed, when everything was working, I was still able to perform," added Biddulph, who retired as a lecturer in engineering two years ago.

"I'm just riding my 250cc this year too, which is because there is not as much racing and also because I've just turned 70 – and a lot of things change when you hit 70.

"When you're up to 69 years old, all you need to take to ride for the season is an eye test. When you reach 70 you have to undertake a full medical.

"I have no problem with that but a few of my friends and fellow competitors have gone in for one and haven't raced again, because it's revealed all sorts of things like heart problems."

Should Biddulph pass his medical, he plans to return to club racing again next year, and might even enter the final 2020 CRMC round at Pembrey, should restrictions in Wales be lifted.

Away from racing his bikes, he has another exciting project in the pipeline, which has been put on the backburner during lockdown but should be ready in time for 2021.

"We've been working on the bikes during lockdown, which includes entering a bike into the Classic TT for the first time, but as a team owner rather than a rider," he said.

Biddulph bought a new racing frame kit, called a Drixton, from Bartel Engineering in Northern Ireland last year, with the aim of building a bike capable of competing in the junior 350cc class.

The original plan had been to race in 2020 but after all racing was cancelled on the Isle of Man this year, everything was put back a year.

"I haven't pushed to get the bike ready, for obvious reasons, but I'm still hopeful of getting a bike together for a friend of mine, from Stoke, to ride next year.

“He’s just a young 60 year old and he went well in 2019, finishing about 17th first time out in the Classic Junior TT, where I was part of the pit crew."

Biddulph decided to miss the opening CRMC meeting at Cadwell Park but after returning to action at Darley the hunger to back out on the race track had returned.

"There was supposed to be a round at Donington Park but the British Superbike series wanted to use the track the same weekend, so after Cadwell it was Darley, with Pembrey for the last round.

"The only problem is Wales still has restrictions at the moment for the number of people who can gather in one place at one time, so we'll just have to see what happens in the future.

"It's been a bit of an up and down year but I even went out on my road bike a for a good few miles, just to get used to riding one again.

"Obviously, I didn't accelerate and brake at the last minute for a roundabout, as you would when racing, but it was just nice to get out on one again.

"My plan is to keep going into next year, if everything goes well with the medical, because a lot of riders my age now into parade laps.

"That gives you 15 minutes on track and there are a lot more rules – although some of riders are still pushing on – but I think it would difficult to go from racing to something like that.

"I still feel pretty fit but my knee hurts and my ankle, which was fused together as a result of an old football injury, makes changing gears very difficult at times.

"But I still enjoy it so hopefully I'll be back for more next year."