Teenage kicks as youngsters enjoy football festival

Telford Park School, Charlton School, Southall School and Telford Langley School took part in the event at the college’s Wellington campus, which was run in partnership with Shropshire Football Association.

More than a dozen of the college’s level three sport students were involved in planning, promoting and organising the event as part of their studies. “They spent six weeks planning and preparing for the event,” said learner manager Melanie Newbrook.

“It was an opportunity for girls to come together to have fun in a non-competitive environment. The event was aimed at the less competitive participants, giving them chance to come along, practice some skills with the ball, and have fun – followed by a few games between the schools.”