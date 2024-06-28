Serial winner Thomas bags another title

The final, hosted by St John’s Club in Kidderminster, saw him beat up and coming young star Martin Coffey Jnr (Alveley) 3-1.

Thomas’s vast experience was the key to the start of play. He notched a modest 27 break, established a 40-plus lead and played some excellent safety play to take the first frame.

Frame two saw Coffey Jnr roll in a 35 break, and for a while it looked as though he would level the match. But Thomas’s safety play turned the frame in his favour as he made it 2-0.

Coffey Jnr hit back to take the third frame, but there was to be no dramatic comeback as Thomas clinched the match and the Jock Paterson Cup in frame four.

The victory completed an impressive double for Thomas, who has also won the First Division ‘Most Wins’ trophy.

The League’s annual presentation will be held at Chelmarsh Club on Saturday, July 6 with 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham the guest of honour and trophy presenter.