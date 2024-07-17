Pearson is top of the pots as he sinks former champ

The Chelmarsh Club was the venue for the league’s presentation night with former World champion Stuart Bingham on hand to dish out the awards before taking to the baize.

Bingham, who boasts a hugely impressive CV that includes winning the Amateur World Championship in 1996, the World Championship in 2015 and The Masters in 2020, took on eight league players.

But while this year’s World Championship semi-finalist wowed the crowd with some brilliant snooker that included three century breaks, he was upstaged by BallPoint ace Pearson in the sixth frame of the evening.

Guest of honour Bingham started the proceedings by presenting trophies to this season’s league’s winners and finalists – the most important ones going to League champions BallPoint and Individuals champion Simon Thomas, of Chelmarsh.

After the awards had been handed out, Bingham kicked off the action with a victory against Shifnal’s Matt Bailey.

Next up was Alveley’s Steve Coldecott, who missed an easy opening red and that led to Bingham knocking in his first century break of the evening.

Broseley’s Matt Smout faired little better in the next frame as Bingham rattled in a respectable 73 break to make it three wins out of three.

Victory number four came against another Broseley player, Nick Carson, and included breaks of 38, 32 and 28 from the Basildon cueman.

Following a break to refuel, a run of 38 helped Bingham to victory against wheelchair hero Mark Jones (St John’s).

But frame number six will go down as one to remember for Pearson.

He started a masterful performance with an excellent 52 break, from which the former world champion was unable to recover.

Bingham did play some wonderful snookers, some of which Pearson managed to get out of, and some of which he didn’t.

At one stage it looked as though Bingham might pull off a Houdini act, but a mistake on the green led to Pearson taking that ball and the brown, at which point his opponent offered him his hand.

In the penultimate frame, Bingham provided a masterclass with his best display of the night.

The audience held their breath in anticipation of a 147 maximum as 14 reds were followed by 14 blacks.

But unfortunately the 15th red eluded him, and the break ended on 112. Woodfield’s Chris Jones was his unfortunate but admiring opponent.

The last frame of the evening saw Chelmarsh’s Gary Smith also confined to being a spectator as Bingham ended the night with an excellent 105.

The evening also saw £150 raised for the Midland’s Air Ambulance.

Prize Winners:

First Division: Champions BallPoint; runners-up Chelmarsh B. League Cup: BallPoint; runners-up Chelmarsh B.

First Division Highest Break: James Brennan (BallPoint 121). First Division Most Wins: Simon Thomas (Chelmarsh).

Second Division: Champions Broseley A; runners-up: Alveley B; Wooden Spoon: Chelmarsh A. Second Division League Cup: Broseley A; runners-up: Alveley B. Second Division Highest Break: Martin Coffey Jnr (Alveley 73); Second Division Most Wins: Neil Caswell (Broseley)/Martin Coffey Jnr (Alveley).

Challenge Cup: Chelmarsh B; runners-up Shifnal B.

Consolation Cup: Chelmarsh A; runners-up Woodfield.

3-a-Side: Carl Walker, Ian Postans, Matt Bailey (Shifnal); runners-up Neil Drewett, Jason Morris, Chris Jones.

49er’s KO: Richard Lewis (Chelmarsh); runner-up Reg Burton (Alveley).

35 & Under’s Cup: Martin Coffey Jnr (Alveley); runner-up Josh Summers (St. John’s).

Over 60s Cup: Mick Brezwyn (Broseley); runner-up Chris Jepson (Alveley).

RH Doubles Cup: Mick Brezwyn and Simon Mcloed (Broseley); runners-up Owen Hughes and Nick Carson (Broseley).

GC Doubles Cup: Simon Manning and Ash Ward (St John’s); runners-up Simon Thomas and Dave Siddons (Chelmarsh).

Secretary’s Shield: Mark Jones (St. John’s); runner-up Neil Drewett (Woodfield).

Individuals Handicap Cup: Neil Drewett (Woodfield); runner-up Tim Steele (St John’s).

Individuals None-Handicap Consolation Cup: Dan Morris (BallPoint); runner-up Jason Morris (Woodfield).

Individuals Champion: Simon Thomas (Chelmarsh); runner-upMartin Coffey Jnr (Alveley).