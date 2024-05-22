Dan’s the man as he sinks another Morris to win

The competition, reserved for players eliminated at the first stage of the Jock Paterson Cup, took place at the St John’s Club in Kidderminster and Dan claimed the Simon Thomas Rose Bowl after beating Jason Morris in the final.

Dan was the player with the most to do at the start of the evening, having been drawn to play in the only preliminary match and also against the competition’s top seed, Chris Lewis from Chelmarsh.

But Dan progressed on the back of a deserved 56-21 victory before negotiating a tricky quarter-final against Alveley’s Brian Arnold.

It was a struggle and although Dan was favourite and led throughout the majority of the game, Arnold potted blue and pink to set up a black-ball conclusion.

Luckily for Dan, his opponent then left that black over a corner pocket for an easy pot.

Dan’s semi-final opponent was Chelmarsh’s Mike Rogers, who had eased past Alveley’s Reg Burton in his quarter-final, 59-8.

On this occasion it was Rogers who was on the end of a thumping as Dan played his best snooker of the evening, rolling in a 41 break on the way to 63-9triumph.

Dan’s opponent in the final was Jason Morris from Wolverhampton’s Woodfield Club.

Jason had trounced Alveley’s Chris Jepson in the quarter-final and then, with a little help from the rub of the green, overcame the host club’s Tim Steele, who had made it through to the semi-finals following a comfortable win against Alveley’s Steve Coldecott.

In the last-four clash, Steele trailed by 24 with 25 points left on the table. But after taking green, brown and blue, he saw the pink rattled in the corner pocket with Jason mopping up.

In the final, it was Dan who was the most inspired of the two Morris’s as he strolled to a thoroughly-deserved 77-2 victory.