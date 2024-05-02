Ludlow Colts impress on their travels

Colts made the midweek trip to Tenbury United and after goalless first half it was the visitors who upped the ante in the second half.

A shot from Harry Jones found its way through the keeper’s legs to give Colts the lead.

The visitors sealed the win when Jack Dwyer found the back of the net from 18 yards.

Saturday saw Colts on their travels again, this time to Malvern.

With a few regulars missing it was the youngsters’ turn to shine and they didn’t disappoint.

Colts Adam Gray was denied by the keeper before the hosts took the lead.

The second half saw Colts enjoy more possession and were they were rewarded with an equaliser when a corner from Jack Dwyer was headed home by Tom Dwyer.