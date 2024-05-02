Telford beaten in Inter Town finale

Stafford Institute was the venue for the showdown with Oldbury and it was the boys from the Black Country who claimed the silverware following a 4-3 triumph.

Oldbury started strongly with Callum Downing rolling in a 57 break on his way to victory over Telford's John Fallows in the opening frame.

Paul Deauville then beat Keith Price to make it 2-0.

A stunning display from Tom Maxfield, which included a break of 85 earned Telford their first frame of the night.

Oldbury then took charge with Dave Brown and Jamie Brown beating Matt Davies and Paul Harper respectively to secure the trophy.

Paul Lloyd, with the aid of two 40-plus breaks, chalked up another frame for Telford before his team-mate Mike Dorey made a fine 49 clearance to win the final match on the black.