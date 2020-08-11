Shifnal are aiming high after sinking the table-toppers

A 28-run success over fellow challengers Bridgnorth on Saturday saw Shifnal move level on points with their rivals at the top of GWT Group 1.

James Sookias led the way with a superb century, supported by team-mates Xavier Clarke and Steve Leach, who scored 56 and 44 respectively.

Shifnal ended with a formidable 271 on the scoreboard and Murrall believes their batting was crucial for the victory.

“Bridgnorth have had a really good start, winning their first three games, so it was big to get a win,” he said.

“We deserved to win the game, we batted really well. James Sookias has got more than 100, with Steve Leach and Xavier Clarke playing really well as well – and a good cameo from Robbie Clarke. 271 is a pretty big score from 40 overs I think, but we’re pretty disappointed with how we went about the second half.

“We could have been better and restricted them to a few less, but it was pretty comfortable in the end.

“The two sides bowled quite poorly, but at the same time we batted just a bit better than they did.

“They lost four wickets early on and then they were up against it chasing 271.

“We put them under pressure early on and made it difficult for them.”

Both Shifnal and Bridgnorth have won three of their four games so far, while Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton and Oswestry and not far behind with two wins each.

Murrall, who intends to lead his side deep in the competition, is not taking any of his opponents lightly with the table finely poised.

“It looks really well balanced, it’s definitely been a competitive league,” he added.

“We want to be there or thereabouts at the end of the year and we’ve put ourselves in a position where we can maybe do that.

“We have to keep taking it game by game and win every game individually before thinking too far ahead of ourselves.”

Shrewsbury’s second success of the season came at the expense of Wolverhampton.

The hosts opted to bat first but were kept in check by some disciplined Shrewsbury bowling as they were restricted to 164-7 from their 40 overs.

Tyler Ibbotson was the pick of the visiting attack with figures of 3-27 from eight overs.

Skipper Will Parton led the Shrewsbury victory charge, top scoring with 44.

George Garrett and James Coggins then saw them to a five-wicket success with time to spare, ending unbeaten on 34 and 32 respectively.

Warrick Fynn was the standout performer as Oswestry eased to an eight-wicket victory at home to Wem. Skipper Fynn struck 104 at the top of the order to guide his side home.

He shared an 158-run second-wicket stand with Matthew Richards (50 not out).

Wem had earlier been dismissed for 173 on the final ball of their 40 overs. Martyn Davies top scored with 49.

Alex Davidson picked up three wickets at a cost of 39 runs while Ben Roberts and Christopher Cathrall picked up two victims each.