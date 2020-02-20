Bridgnorth climb after narrow win

Their victory – courtesy of goals from Matt Ealey and Matt Martin – lifted them above Worcester, who were held to a draw.

Bridgnorth were the first to make a breakthrough after dominating the first 15 minutes.

With the away side chasing the ball from side to side, Ealey was afforded the space to strike, assisted by Ian Gregory.

The rest of the fist half was much the same, with Bridgnorth taking control of the game.

Will Buxton, Matt Martin and Joe Childs in the centre of the pitch dominated the play and stopped any advances from the away side.

The second half saw a change in momentum after Bridgnorth started to tire, allowing some breakthroughs from Edgbaston.

A quick counter-attack starting from Andy Speke through to Ian Gregory put the ball on to a Edgbaston foot in front of goal, awarding Bridgnorth a penalty flick, from which Martin held his nerve.

The rest of the second half saw constant attacks from Edgbaston, but they could only find the goal once after numerous attacks, with Paul Hockenhull and Alex Starr remaining solid in defence.

They travel to high-flying Rugby & East Warwickshire on Saturday.