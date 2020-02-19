Siblings make splash with super displays in the pool

Northgate swimmer Louise, aged 14, won her classification overall with a total of 18 gold medals, breaking nine club records on the way.

And 15-year-old brother Andy also topped his age group with four gold, six silver and four bronze medals at Wolverhampton’s Central Baths.

Paul Nash (Oswestry Otters) was first home in the boys 11 and under 50m breaststroke.

Wrekin College’s Cole Nicholas won the 12 years equivalent with Jake Fretwell (Northgate) first in the race for 13-year-olds.

Leon Steer (Wrekin College) led the way in the boys 14 years breaststroke and Wellington’s Rory Bristoll was the 15 years winner. Timothy Bridgewood claimed gold in the over-16s final.

Ellesmere College’s Tristan Aspinall was first in the boys 11 and under 50m butterfly with Ryan Hardy making it an Ellesmere double in the 12 years category.

Jake Fretwell (Northgate) was victorious in the 13 years final with Wrekin College’s Leon Steer taking the 14 years title.

Another Wrekin success came in the 15 years race through Benjamin Scobie while Sam Millington-Marsh was the over-16s winner.

Advertising

Aspinall touched home first in the 50m backstroke final with Newport’s John Toogood winning the 12 years contest.

Oswestry Otters at Shropshire Swimming Championships

Fretwell and Steer add another title in their respective sections with Elwyn Davies of Wrekin College claiming glory in the 15 years race. Oliver Morgan (Ludlow) won the over-16s race.

Nash won the 11 and under freestyle with Toogood, Fretwell, Steer, Scobie and Morgan adding further titles.

Advertising

Nash picked up another gold in the 100m freestyle and Hardy denied Toogood in the 12 years final.

Oliver Greaves (Wrekin College) denied Fretwell another win in the 13 years final, with Steer another Wrekin winner in the 14 years contest.

Wrekin College was the leading club with 98 gold, 96 silver and 81 bronze medals, with Northgate in second just ahead of Ellesmere College.

Davies edged out Scobie in the 15 years final, with Jones triumphant in the over-16s.

Nash again left his rivals behind in the 100m breaststroke with Wrekin’s Cole Nicholas first in the 12 years final.

Greaves picked up another gold in the 13 years race but Steer was edged into second in the 14 years by Wrekin team-mate Daniel Melintescu.

The standout result saw a tie in the 15 years final between Bristoll and Archie Neaves (Ellesmere College), while Timothy Bridgewood (Oswestry) was the over 16s winner.

Aspinall, Toogood and Greaves were victorious in the 100m backstroke with Joseph Turner heading a Whitchurch one-two in the 14 years final. Davies and Morgan were the other winners in this event.

Nash added the 100m individual medley title to his collection and there were wins for Toogood, Greaves and Steer. Davies won the 15 years final with William Slawson of Wrekin College the over-16s champion. In the 100m butterfly, Nash notched another win but Toogood was denied this time by Hardy.

Ludlow Swimming Club’s, from left, Sam Millington-Marsh, Oliver Morgan, Tess Tinsley, head coach Nathan Bradford, Edward Morris, Kaleb Herbert and Jack Forrester

Greaves won the 13 years final but Steer had to settle for second as Daniel Melintescu touched home first in the 14 years race. Scobie and Slawson also won their age groups.

Nash and Greaves were respective winners in the 200m backstroke and 200m breastroke.

Toogood, Melintescu, Scobie and Morgan all won in the former but Nicholas, Steer, Neaves and Northgate’s Andrew Jones triumphed in the latter.

Ellesmere College’s Harriett Jones was victorious in the girls 11 and under 50m freestyle and Serenity Bowen of Wrekin College won the 12 years race.

Lola Wheeler of Wrekin College was more than two seconds clear in the 13 years final, while Northgate’s Francesca Davies edged a thrilling finish to take the 14 years crown.

There was more success for Northgate as Jones won the 15 years race and Eve Leleux (Wrekin College) enjoyed success in the over-16s.

Harriett Jones added another title by winning the girls under-11 backstroke with Bowen doing likewise in the 12 years final and Wheeler for 13-year-olds.

Davies came out on top in the 14 years race with Jones winning by more than two seconds in the 15 years final. Leleux was the over-16s winner.

Lexi Roberts (Oswestry Otters) was crowned champion in the 11 and under butterfly, with Wrekin College’s Bowen dominating again in the 12 years race.

Wheeler, Davies and Jones did likewise in the 13, 14 and 15 years races while Leleux was again first home in the over-16s category.

Oswestry Otters’ Macie Seddon won a close race in the 11 and under 50m breastroke final with Bowen again victorious in the 12 years race.

Wheeler won the 13 years but Wellington’s Maya Leech was first in the 14 years race, with another success for Jones in the 15 year category. Northgate’s Grace Goldsmith completed the breaststroke results with victory in the over-16s.

Jones defeated Seddon in the 11 and under 100m breaststroke final with Bowen and Wheeler again first in their categories.

Christine Morrow of Wrekin College won the 14 years race, Jones the 15 years and Wrekin’s Anya Preece the over-16s.

Tess Tinsley

More Oswestry success came in the girls 100m individual medley with Lexi Roberts first home in the 11 and under race.

Bowen, Wheeler, Davies and Jones won their ages in the same event with Leleux adding another gold in the over-16s.

Roberts touched home first in the girls 11 and under 100m butterfly final, with Bowen and Jones continuing their domination.

Millie Wells (Ellesmere College) claimed victory in the 13 years race with Leleux winning the over-16s – although this time it was Zara and not Eve who came first.

In the girls 100m freestyle, Bowen was beaten by one-hundredth of a second by Wellington’s Emily Matthews, while Jones added another title in the 11 and under race.

Wells triumphed again but Davies had to share this crown after a tie with Wrekin College’s Christie Morrow. Jones won the 15 years race but this time Eve defeated Zara as the Leleuxs battled it out.

Jones had a comfortable victory in the 100m backstroke, with Bowen and Wells victorious in the next two age groups. Davies, Jones and Eve Leleux completed the winners in this event.

It was Jones, Bowen, Wells, Tinsley, Jones and Eve Leleux who won the 400m freestyle, with wins for Wheeler and Morrow in the 13 and 14 years races the only differences in the 200m individual medley.

Ludlow head coach Nathan Bradford said he was proud of his swimmers’ achievements, adding: “The effort they have put in has been rewarded with personal bests, medals and county titles.”

Oswestry Otters head coach Tim Hastie said: “We improved by a huge amount in medals, from 17 in 2019 to 63 this year.

“We were (with Wrekin College) the most improved club over the rest of the county.”