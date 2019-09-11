Simon Evitts admits defeat is a wake-up call

Shrewsbury, who had knocked out Telford Hornets the week prior, were blown away in a first-half blitz that left them trailing 39-3 at the break.

But Evitts was pleased that his newly-promoted team didn’t buckle and scored a try of their own in the second half against a side who were plying their trade two levels higher last season.

“We were disappointed for the first hour, but the lads dug in, made a score and in truth, we were unlucky not to put more points on the board,” said Evitts. “But after last season, Saturday was a real eye opener against a very strong and well-drilled side.”

Craig Howell was the man to cross the line for Shrewsbury and Tom Cookson added the conversion.

The try was a big positive on a day where Evitts’ side were given a reality check.

“Malvern are a sign of things to come this season, it’s going to be much tougher for our lads this year, but we are up for the challenge,” said Evitts.

“Malvern are a team to which we can aspire and it’s important to treat Saturday as a learning curve and take the lessons learned into our next game against Longton.”