Astley is back in the mix for for title run-in

Astley is set to make his first appearance of the season in Saturday’s top-of-the-table Premier Division clash at home to Quatt.

A broken leg sustained while playing football had sidelined Astley but now he is fit and ready to play his part in the run-in.

And he will have fond memories of playing against this weekend’s opponents having bagged six wickets in the title shootout success against Quatt on the final day of last season.

“It will be James’ first game of the season and it’s great to have him back for the run-in,” said skipper Sam Peate.

“The last time he played was against Quatt and he took six wickets.”

Wem saw their lead over second-placed Worfield cut to four points last weekend after they fell victim to weather while their title rivals beat Ludlow.

Quatt also took advantage by seeing off Sentinel to move 24 points behind.

It was the third time that Wem have been rained off but Peate is remaining upbeat.

“We have had three games called off, all against sides in the lower half of the table,” said Peate.

“The league table is probably looking a little tighter than it should, but there is nothing you can do about.

“We just have to stay positive and remember that we are still unbeaten and playing good cricket.”

Tomorrow’s clash could be make or break for Quatt in their bid to stay in the title race.

A victory will drag them right back in to contention as the battle for glory enters the home straight, while defeat will leave them with an uphill task.

Quatt skipper Craig Jones admits Wem have been unfortunate with the weather but he is keen to make the most of the opportunity to get back in the title mix.

“Wem have been very unlucky. They haven’t lost all season but they are only four points clear of Worfield and 20-odd in front of us,” he said.

“The results last weekend have given us a chance to get right back in the title battle going into Saturday’s game with Wem.

“If we can beat them, then we can make it a three-horse race. If they beat us, then it will be a two-horse race.”

Jones still believes Wem, who beat his side in a title-decider on the final day of last season, are favourites to be crowned champions.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, we lost to Wem in the Senior Slam finals day and they looked at very good side.

“I think they are the strongest side in the league but that doesn’t mean we can’t win on Saturday.

“I think us and Wem have best bowling attacks in the league, while their batting is probably stronger than ours. But it only takes a couple of batsmen to come off and you can win any game.”