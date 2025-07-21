12 award winners recognised as Shropshire FA celebrate Grassroots Awards

Over 200 guests spilled into Croud Meadow for the event - from volunteers and coaches to referees and club officials.

The event was attended by special guest and Shrewsbury Town defender Luca Hall, who presented the prestigious Bobby Moore Award and joined Shropshire FA CEO Andy Weston for a live 1&A.

NC United's Alan Thornton received the Male Pathway Coach of the Year, while Alison Jones of Oswestry Boys and Girls Club was named Female Pathway Coach of the Year.

Niko Merdita, also of NC United, was voted Young Volunteer of the Year, for his "weekly dedication and mentoring at Saturday sessions, making a big impact on young players".

Luca Hoole (left) in a Q&A with Shropshire FA CEO Andy Weston. Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.

Thornton was recognised for his "tireless dedication to inclusive coaching and creating opportunities for all players" and Jones was honoured for "12 years of service in promotion and developing girls' football in North Shropshire".

"Tonight was a celebration of the people who make our game possible," Shropshire FA CEO Weston said.

"From referees to coaches, groundskeepers to league officials - their efforts ensure football continues to thrive for thousands across Shropshire. This is their night."

Stuart Fletcher was bestowed with the Disability Pathway Coach of the Year award and applauded for "establishing an inclusive disability programme attracting players from across Telford".

Christopher Aston of Wenlock Warriors was named New Volunteer of the Year and the Bobby Moore Award went to Wrockwardine Wood Juniors' Sebastian Guy.

10-year-old Guy, from Telford, was recognised for his heartwarming charity work donating Easter and Christmas to hospital words.

Luca Hoole presents Sebastian Guy (left) with Bobby Moore award. (Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography)

"Grassroots football plays such an important role in the lives of so many young people and families in our community," added event sponsor Matt Winfield.

"I'm proud to continue supporting these awards, which celebrate the hard work and passion of the people who give their time week in, week out, to keep football thriving in Shropshire."

Church Stretton Town received the Grounds Team of the Year award and were commended for their "behind-the-scenes efforts in pitch preparation and matchday readiness".

Kyle Rowlands was named Match Official of the Year following his recent promotion to Level 4. Rowlands is one of the youngest referees in Shropshire and has been invited to officiate at the IBERCUP in Portugal.

Allscott FC's Mike Farrall won the Keeping Football Positive award while Club of the Year went to Shrewsbury Up & Corners.

For the latter award winner, a statement read: "With over 650 participants and 46 teams, including SEN and disability teams, this community-centred club has also received the King's Award for Voluntary Service."

The Telford Junior League was named League of the Year and the Lioness Award was presented to Wrekin Juniors' Kim O'Callaghan.

Funds raised on the evening also supported the British Heart Foundation, the Shropshire FA's chosen charity.