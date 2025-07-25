Lauren Crump keeps composure to retain English Girls Open Stroke Play title in some style

Whitchurch's Crump held off stern competition from Daisy Lee, of Lancaster, in dramatic style to claim the national title once again, sealing the victory by two shots.

The 16-year-old, champion in 2024, put herself in a strong position after day one by shooting a seven-under par, but fine form from rival Lee meant Crump was chasing after rounds two and three.

The final 18 holes brought more twists and turns and Hill Valley's Crump, who trailed by three, hauled it back to a level playing field with nine holes to go - before four out of five birdies between holes 12 and 16, to make it six for her final round, helped Crump to 18-under for the tournament and the title.

“It feels amazing," Crump said. "I came into the week knowing there was a lot of pressure on me to do it again and I'm just really happy to do it!

"I'm playing some of my best golf. I struck my irons really well and putted so good. I saw through 10 holes that I was tied with Daisy, and I knew there were a couple of par-fives and I needed to take advantage of them and I managed to hole some important putts.

"Having won it last year, coming down the last few holes, I didn't feel as nervy as I did last time, and I was just making pars and trying to get it there."

Crump opened up in rounds one and two with seven-under and level par before both the Shropshire prospect and Lee shot 67, six-under, in round three as the competition intensified.

Lee relinquished her three-shot lead with three bogeys early in the final round as Crump took advantage before turning on the style into the back nine. Lee hit back with a 15-foot eagle on the 13th but dropped a shot on the next hole and Crump stayed consistent on par for victory.

Celebrations are being kept to a minimum as Crump makes an immediate return to action on Monday as she enters AIG Women's Open Final Qualifying at Pyle & Kenfig in Bridgend, Wales, for a dream spot at the major event.

"It would be amazing to follow in the footsteps of someone like Lottie Woad (newly-turned professional and previous leading amateur) and be able to play at the AIG!" Added Crump, who also represents England Girls.