Weaver stars at Lilleshall as Statham bags award

Golf

The contest was held at Lilleshall Hall Golf Club with 58 ladies taking part in a 18 hole strokeplay competition.

Weaver carded a nett 74 to finish second on countback in the Division One standings, which is for players with a handicap up to 19.9.

She also headed home with 30 golf balls after claiming the only two in the day.

Hawkstone Park’s Liz Dutton (74) came first while Rebecca Belcher (Market Drayton) posted a 75 to secure third, followed by Ann Breakwell (Hawkstone Park, 76).

The Division Two honours (20.0-40.0) went to Wendy Thompson (The Shropshire) with a 73. Ludlow’s Victoria Hawkins (75) was second, followed by Market Drayton’s Ally Addison (77).

Lilleshall ‘s Katelyn Wilkie carded a 71 for the best gross score.

Among the end of season winners was Bridgnorth’s Vanessa Statham, who collected the Marjorie Wycherley Trophy for carding the best gross score, 96, at the summer meeting.

Other winners were – Ritchie Veterans Salver: Liz Dutton (Hawkstone Park, nett 74)

Wynne Corrie: Ann Breakwell (Hawkstone Park, nett 76)