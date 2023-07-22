Stableford success for Bridgnorth’s Barnes

Charlotte Barnes

Charlotte is one of the up and coming juniors from Bridgnorth Golf Club, where her father, Frazer, is the junior organiser.

And the talented youngster has cause for celebration after emerging victorious from a keenly contested event. She claimed the spoils by one shot over Lucy Crump (Hill Valley GC) with 32 points.

Seren Grace Ramsey (Llanymynech GC) finished third with 30 points, ahead of Katelyn Wilkie (Lilleshall Hall GC) on countback. Denni Coleman (Llanymynech GC) scored 27 points to finish fifth.

After the competition Charlotte said: “I was quite nervous, but really enjoyed playing with Sophie and Denni and was surprised to win.”

Proud dad, Frazer added “We’re incredibly proud of Charlotte’s golfing achievements.

The coaching and support she receives from Bridgnorth Golf Club’s professional, Steve Russell, alongside the excellent county girls programme, run by Viv Davies, have been the foundations for this, and thanks must go them for the work they put into developing all of our junior

golfers.”