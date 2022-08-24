Ludlow trio third in National Junior Finals

Ludlow's Harry Watts

Played at Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire – the home of England Golf – the finals takes the two best of three stableford scores.

At the end of day one Wood had scored a brilliant 40 points, Muttit-Jones 38 and Watts 36pts, giving them an overall lead of three points on the second-placed club.

The scores dipped a little on day two with a few unlucky bounces on the rock hard surface but Muttit-Jones still managed to post a superb 39, while Watts and Wood bagged 31 and 2 respectively.

This gave Ludlow a total of 148 and a lead of four points – an advantage they held for seemingly an eternity until two clubs in the final two groups pipped them at the post, leaving them still a brilliant third overall.