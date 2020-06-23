County golf events cancelled for 2020

Junior and men’s matches are also to be cancelled – including any inter-county matches, with the exception of The Hargrove, Hargrove Plate and Ken Smith knockouts, which will be finished when it is safe to do so.

A letter to clubs from SHGU honorary secretary Paul Simmonds read: “We haven’t come to this decision lightly and whilst we were always hopeful that some competitions could be held later in the year if restrictions allowed, we felt that a decision had to be made now.

“We feel it would be too much to ask clubs to give up their course and facilities when clubs are focused on their own members’ needs and the much-needed income from visitor green fees.

“We also feel that to put people, both players and officials, to any unnecessary risk would not be in the best interests of the game we all love.”

Competitions chairman Sean Gregory and chair of junior golf Charles Sievewright hope to move all of this year’s cancelled competitions to 2021 in their entirety.