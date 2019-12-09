Ashley Chesters finishes strong to earn payday

Chesters, of Hawkstone Park, carded a final-round 68 to finish tied 26th on 11 under for the tournament.

Rasmus Højgaard won a dramatic play-off to become the third youngest winner in European Tour history.

The 18-year-old Dane birdied the 72nd hole to get to 19 under par alongside Italian Renato Paratore and Frenchman Antoine Rozner as the event went to a play-off for the third time in as many stagings at Heritage Golf Club.

Højgaard missed a 12 foot eagle putt for the title on the first trip back up the par five 18th hole but – after halving the hole in birdies with Rozner at the second attempt – made a three from similar range at the third time of asking to take the title.

At 18 years and 271 days old, only Italian Matteo Manassero – who won twice as a 17-year-old – and New Zealander Danny Lee have won on the European Tour at a younger age.

Former Shropshire & Herefordshire player Oliver Farr was tied 63rd on three under.

A second-round 68 was the highlight for the Welshman, who has just returned to the European Tour.