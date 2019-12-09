Menu

Advertising

Ashley Chesters finishes strong to earn payday

Golf | Published:

Shropshire golfer Ashley Chesters pocketed about £7,600 after a productive last day at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

England's Ashley Chesters

Chesters, of Hawkstone Park, carded a final-round 68 to finish tied 26th on 11 under for the tournament.

Rasmus Højgaard won a dramatic play-off to become the third youngest winner in European Tour history.

The 18-year-old Dane birdied the 72nd hole to get to 19 under par alongside Italian Renato Paratore and Frenchman Antoine Rozner as the event went to a play-off for the third time in as many stagings at Heritage Golf Club.

Højgaard missed a 12 foot eagle putt for the title on the first trip back up the par five 18th hole but – after halving the hole in birdies with Rozner at the second attempt – made a three from similar range at the third time of asking to take the title.

At 18 years and 271 days old, only Italian Matteo Manassero – who won twice as a 17-year-old – and New Zealander Danny Lee have won on the European Tour at a younger age.

Former Shropshire & Herefordshire player Oliver Farr was tied 63rd on three under.

A second-round 68 was the highlight for the Welshman, who has just returned to the European Tour.

Golf Sport

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News