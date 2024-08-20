Wolves make bid for England international

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A bid was submitted on Monday, with an initial season-long loan including an option to buy Ramsdale permanently next summer.

It is understood Wolves are prepared to cover most of the England international's wages, however the complicated deal is not close to being completed.

There is a long way to go in finding an agreement between the clubs, with more negotiation expected in the coming days and Arsenal originally keen on a permanent move for their former number one.