Wolves in the USA: Nathan Judah's tour diary - Day 10 & 11

Firstly it was training at Florida Blue for the final time as O'Neil's men went through final preparations ahead of their clash at Chase Stadium.

After a Messi sighting last week, Mr David Beckham was also on the premises, although unfortunately I didn't get to see either!

Beckham and O'Neil exchanged shirts and had a good natter, while two of the Wolves media staff got to have the all important photo opportunity - I'm not jealous at all!

Wolves' video producer Josh Peach with Becks

Pre-match press conferences followed before we travelled straight to the team hotel to have a sit-down with Yerson Mosquera.

Watch out for the interview in the coming days and also his special recording for the Wolves poddy!

After an hour back at the apartment to get stories online, it was back out to JD Sports in Miami for the away kit launch.

Semedo, Neto and Lemina fielded questions from the fans before photo opportunities and autographs.