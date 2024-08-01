Hwang Hee-chan a key player for Gary O'Neil's Wolves side

Wolves rejected a £21million bid from Marseille for the South Korean star and have so far stood firm on their stance that he is not for sale.

However, O’Neil says Hwang will have questioned his role in the team this season and that the head coach has reassured the player of his importance.

“Me and Channy have spoken and he knows how important he is to me,” O’Neil said.

“Last year he probably felt his importance more because we were short and he was the most willing number nine that we had.

“This year I’m sure that maybe he’s trying to figure out where he’s going to fit, but I guaranteed him that as long as he’s playing well, he will fit and he can play anywhere along that top line.

“So he knows how important he is to us and I’m trying to get him up to speed a little bit because he’s missed a few days of pre-season.