Wolves Trust appoint new chair and board

Keith Bickley, who is known to fans through his connection with Cannock Wolves and his foundation for the Wolves Foundation, has taken the position.

He has replaced Daniel Warren, who will now be treasurer.

“I am pleased to be taking on the role of trust chair at this exciting time in our growth," Bickley said.

"Our role in fan engagement with the club is now firmly embedded with representatives on the Fan Advisory Board and all fan focus groups. We look forward to positive consultation whilst maintaining our independence so that we can be a ‘critical friend’ when needed’.

‘’I would like to put on record the thanks of all trust members for our outgoing chair – Daniel Warren – whose work has been outstanding, not least in leading the fight against the ticket price increases implemented by the club for last season.

"Daniel worked closely with other Wolves groups to ensure that we would see no more increases in season ticket prices this season and that’s a legacy that every season-ticket holder should be pleased with.’’

Following other appointments, the new Trust board consists of:

· Chair – Keith Bickley

· Vice Chair – Ciaran Barker

· Secretary – Anne Bott

· Treasurer – Daniel Warren

· Governance – Chris Humphries

· Membership – Peter Bradburn

· FSA and FGB – Ciaran Barker/Neil Dady

· Equality and diversity – Karen Hill

· Technical Website – Sophie Wade

· Content, Website and Social Media – James Stibbs

· Supporter and content group liaison – Neil Dady

· Police Liaison (IAG) – Alan Appleby

· Wolves Women – Nick Andrews-Gauvain