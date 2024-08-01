Gary O’Neil impressed by Wolves squad’s application

Wolves are implementing a much more aggressive approach in a back four throughout pre-season, as they prepare for the start of the Premier League campaign.

In an exclusive interview on the Express & Star’s Wolves podcast, when asked about the one thing he is most encouraged by this pre-season, he admits it is the attitude and application of his players.

“The commitment of the players to what we’re trying to do,” he said. “This suits what we have and I think it will help the attacking players.

“I’ve hit them with an awful lot of detail, I’ve piled it on every day, and sometimes you’re tempted to let them have a day without it.

“But I’ve managed to get something in every day that helps their learning and I’ve taken it really well.

“Against West Ham they had a lot of players missing, but we also had some key ones missing.