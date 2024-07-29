Exclusive: Chiquinho makes decision on Wolves future
Chiquinho has insisted he wants to stay at Wolves this season after heaping praise on Gary O’Neil’s managerial style.
The winger spent last season on loan at Famalicao, where he managed five goals and four assists, after spending the previous year on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.
Chiquinho has been the subject of transfer speculation but after being selected for pre-season trips to Spain and the US, the attacker has outlined his desired future.
“I want to help the team,” Chiquinho told the Express & Star.
“This team and the gaffer will help me to improve my football, so if the gaffer wants me here I will be really happy here and to help my team-mates.”
When asked if he has spoken to O’Neil about his future, the 24-year-old added: “We haven’t talked about it yet, he’s only helped me with things in training and games, and I think with him I can have a great season.