Liam Keen comment: A step in the right direction over Wolves season ticket prices

Especially in a hard-working working class area like Wolverhampton. Fans are passionate. They love their club, live to watch them on a weekend and work hard to earn the money needed to watch Premier League football.

It is not cheap. Modern football as a whole has become dramatically more expensive, while the cost of living crisis has meant everything costs more.

Wolves’ season ticket price rise was ill thought through and fans reacted in kind.

A petition gained thousands of signatures, every Wolves social media post was met with backlash and chairman Jeff Shi was urged to speak.

It may not be perfect, but we now have a positive step in the right direction.

On Tuesday night, the Fan Advisory Board (FAB) met with Shi at Molineux and season ticket prices were the only topic on the agenda.

It was a robust back-and-forth conversation over a number of hours, where fans were able to outline their stance and Shi was able to explain the reasoning behind the price hikes.