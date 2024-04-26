Shropshire Star
Close

Gary O'Neil aiming to repay Wolves fans

Gary O’Neil has praised the Wolves supporters for their ‘incredible’ reaction at full-time despite his side’s underwhelming performance against Bournemouth.

Plus
By Ollie Westbury
Published
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil

Wolves fell to their fifth defeat in the last seven games after being beaten by the Cherries 1-0 on Wednesday evening at Molineux.

It was yet another controversial clash as Wolves scored an equaliser through Hwang Hee-chan, only for it to be ruled out by VAR for a foul by Matheus Cunha in the build-up.

Similar stories
Most popular