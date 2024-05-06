Former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui set for Premier League return

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The ex-Molineux chief has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham in recent weeks, with pressure continuing to mount on current Hammers boss David Moyes.

And after West Ham's 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea on Sunday, BBC Sport has reported that Lopetegui has agreed to take over at the London Stadium at the end of the season.

Back in December, the Spaniard insisted that he had unfinished business in the Premier League after his controversial exit from Wolves just three days before the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The former Real Madrid and Spain chief had arrived at Wolves back in November 2022 - with Wolves rooted to the foot of the table.

He led the club to survival but his future was in doubt throughout last summer amid Wolves' issues with Financial Fair Play.

The club sold a number of key players, including captain Ruben Neves, with Lopetegui criticising the lack of spending.

It culminated with the Spaniard and the club mutually agreeing his departure on the eve of the Premier League season.

Lopetegui stayed in England and remained residing in Wolverhampton, with the hope of landing a return to the Premier League.

In an interview earlier this year, he explained he had turned down a number of management offers to stay in England.

He said: "It's why I've said no to different countries and different situations because I would like to stay here in England. I feel like our team here is just starting and we want to achieve our dreams.

"The way the country lives football here is special - it's the best league in the world, the most competitive league in the world, the best environment for the players, coaches and fans too."