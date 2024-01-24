Visa concerns for proposed Wolves signing

The 18-year-old, who is the younger brother of Wolves midfielder Mario Lemina, came through the Paris Saint-Germain academy before being loaned out to Italian second tier side Sampdoria.

Wolves opened talks with PSG over a loan with an option to buy the talented teenager, but it now appears he will not get enough points to qualify for a visa due to a lack of senior games.

Lemina has made just one appearance for Sampdoria's first team, playing 15 minutes off the bench back in August.