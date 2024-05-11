Wolves unveil end of season award winners

Following the 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace in the final home game of the season, Gary O'Neil and his side were shown appreciation by the home fans as the end of season awards were given out on the pitch.

Lemina won the supporters' player of the season, while Semedo won the players' player of the season award.

Pablo Sarabia also picked up the goal of the season gong for his magnificent Molineux strike against Spurs, while community champion awards went to Tommy Doyle and Ellie Wilson.

Tammi George was named the women's supporters' player of the season, while Katie Johnson picked up the players' player of the season award.

Beth Merrick won goal of the season for her late strike against Nottingham Forest.

Finally, Dani Angel was named academy player of the season.