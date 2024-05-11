Wolves 1 Crystal Palace 3 - Report

Consistent mistakes when playing out from defence were finally punished when Michael Olise curled home the opener.

Jean-Philippe Mateta swiftly tapped home a second to put Palace firmly in control, with Molineux silenced.

But Wolves recovered in the second half and responded to the home fans’ encouragement when Matheus Cunha dragged a goal back, with the help of a VAR check.

However, Wolves’ chances of a comeback were over when some more poor defending allowed Eberechi Eze to race through on goal and notch a third.

Naouirou Ahamada was sent off late on for Palace, as Wolves had a penalty overturned by VAR, but the hosts could not find a way back into the game.

Analysis

Gary O’Neil made just one change after the 5-1 defeat to Manchester City, as he stuck with the 5-3-2 formation.

Matt Doherty came in to replace Hugo Bueno, allowing Rayan Ait-Nouri to move back to the left flank.

On the bench, Tommy Doyle returned and replaced young defender Wes Okoduwa.

Ahead of kick-off, goalkeeper Jose Sa was withdrawn from the starting XI due to illness and replaced by Dan Bentley, with Tom King making the bench.

Wolves started the game comfortably and worked the ball nicely through the thirds.

A nice passage of play released Cunha, but he was forced wide and won a corner, which was headed over the bar by Max Kilman.

After that strong start, Wolves’ own shortcomings in possession handed Palace some big chances.

First, Nelson Semedo gave the ball away cheaply and Mateta crossed for Olise, but Toti Gomes intercepted.

Moments later, a poor Boubacar Traore pass and poor Mario Lemina touch when playing out from defence handed Eze a big chance, but he fired his shot wide.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Getty)

Another big opportunity saw Mateta cross from the left and find Olise at the back post with the goal to aim at, but he dragged his effort wide.

In the 26th minute, the visitors finally took the lead. Palace worked the ball around the box and eventually found Olise on the right, who cut inside and curled a brilliant effort into the far corner with his left foot.

Just two minutes later it went from bad to worse for Wolves, as Palace doubled their lead. It was far too easy for the visitors to work the ball down the right, flick the ball to Nathaniel Clyne who saw a shot clip the post, and allow Mateta to tap home the rebound from close range.

A big chance from a corner could have made it 3-0, but Joao Gomes made a huge block from a Ahamada shot before Chris Richards beat Traore to head over.

At the other end, Ait-Nouri’s cross was headed onto the crossbar by Doherty as Wolves searched for a way back into the game before half-time.

But they were unable to get a goal back before the break.

As the second half got under way, Wolves brought on Jean-Ricner Bellegarde for Traore.

A better start to the half saw Bellegarde do well down the right and set up Cunha, who had a shot saved at the near post.

Matheus Cunha (Getty)

But Palace were still dangerous and a low cross from Eze should have been turned home by Daniel Munoz.

In the 66th minute Cunha finished off a nice Wolves move to grab a goal back, but the officials flagged it as offside for Hwang Hee-chan in the build-up. However, a VAR check overturned the decision and Wolves were handed a lifeline.

Molineux had found its voice and Wolves almost had a swift equaliser when Cunha crossed low for Hwang to tap in at the back post, but Clyne slid in to take it off his foot.

But Wolves’ resurgence was short-lived as Palace netted in the 73rd minute. Eze was played through on goal behind Kilman, rounded Bentley and slotted into an empty net.

In the 85th minute, Wolves were handed a penalty when Cunha went on a superb solo run and was taken out by Ahamada, who was sent off. However, a VAR check adjudged it was outside the box and a free-kick was given.

With the man advantage Wolves pushed for a way back into the game and brought on winger Enso Gonzalez for his senior debut.

But Wolves were unable to create any more big chances as they fell to defeat at Molineux.

Key Moments

GOAL 26 Olise curls home a superb effort with his left foot.

GOAL 28 Mateta taps home a rebound from close range.

GOAL 66 With the help of a VAR check, Cunha drags a goal back for Wolves.

GOAL 73 Eze is through on goal and taps into an empty net.

RED CARD 85 Ahamada is sent off for Palace for taking out Cunha.

Teams

Wolves: Bentley, Doherty (Doyle, 79), Semedo, Kilman, Toti (Gonzalez, 90), Ait-Nouri (Sarabia, 61), Gomes, M.Lemina, Traore (Bellegarde, 45), Cunha, Hwang.

Subs not used: King, S.Bueno, H.Bueno, Chirewa, Fraser.

Crystal Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Clyne, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell (Guehi, 69), Wharton, Hughes (Ahamada, 14), Olise (Schlupp, 88), Mateta (Edouard, 69), Eze (Ward, 88).

Subs not used: Matthews, Ozoh, Ayew, Rak-Sakyi.