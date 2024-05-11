Gary O'Neil has say on future of big Wolves stars

Heading into the summer, Wolves are aiming to be self-sufficient with transfers and are expected to have to sell a star player to reinvest in the squad – as Pedro Neto, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Joao Gomes all attract attention.

But O’Neil has also been quick to point out that some members of his side he is desperate to keep, even if it means a lack of summer additions.

“The club also need to know my opinion on which ones we definitely can’t lose, which is really important,” O’Neil said.

“There’s a lot of things that need to be discussed but once we have those discussions I can point out my opinion on them.

“My opinion isn’t final, but there are some players in the squad that are absolutely key to what we want to do and regardless of the fee they may be able to attract, I think it’s still more beneficial to have them in the building.

“They will be very, very tough to replace.