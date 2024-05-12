Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings vs Crystal Palace as five get 4/10
Following the 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace, Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance.
Dan Bentley - 5
Bentley was not at fault for the goals and did make some good saves in the second half.
Matt Doherty - 5
Doherty was consistently making attacking runs and trying to get into the game, but was rarely found on a quiet afternoon.
Nelson Semedo - 4
After a very good season, Semedo struggled at centre-back. Playing out of position, he had a day to forget.
Max Kilman - 4
Caught out of position and found out in behind, Kilman was unable to contain the Palace attackers.