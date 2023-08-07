Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle joins Plymouth on loan

Luke Cundle (Getty)

The midfielder has been left out of Wolves’ first team training and friendlies during pre-season and has been training with the under-21s, as several Championship clubs chased his signature.

After having his medical yesterday, Cundle has now joined newly-promoted Plymouth, as he returns to the Championship for a second season.

Cundle spent last year on loan at Swansea, where he made 32 league appearances, with 21 starts.

He impressed during his time in Wales but was not in Julen Lopetegui’s plans this season, and has been loaned for more game time. Chem Campbell is also due to leave on loan this summer after not being chosen by Lopetegui to head out on the club’s recent pre-season trip to Portugal and Ireland.

He spent the second half of last season at Wycombe and is likely to leave for more first team experience.

Wolves have already sent a number of players out on loan, as they made an impact on the opening day of the Football League. Ki-Jana Hoever scored Stoke’s first within just five minutes, in a 4-1 win over Rotherham, while Chiquinho stepped off the bench for Stoke after coming back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Dexter Lembikisa also made an appearance as a substitute for Rotherham, as he gains valuable first team minutes.

In League Two, young winger Tyler Roberts played 22 minutes for Doncaster as he made his professional debut, as they lost 1-0 to Harrogate.

Theo Corbeanu notched an assist for Grasshoppers, who beat Basel 3-1, while Yerson Mosquera continues to feature heavily for Cincinnati.