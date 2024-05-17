Carlos Corberan is determined to live the West Brom play-off dream
Head coach Carlos Corberan is determined to live the dream by coaching Albion at Wembley as the Baggies’ fate is decided tonight.
Corberan’s troops face off against Southampton this evening in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg with the score locked at 0-0.
The winner heads to Wembley on May 26 to play for Premier League promotion. Corberan has experience in the clash dubbed the richest in football worth an estimated £170million to the winners, according to sport financial experts. The Spaniard’s Huddersfield side were narrowly beaten by Nottingham Forest in 2022.
“I want to be there 100 per cent, I can tell you, I enjoyed that (Huddersfield final) game a lot. I enjoyed preparing that game a lot,” Corberan said. “I enjoyed to feel Wembley, feel how big it is and the feeling you can have there.
“But I lived every game with a level of emotion so I cannot tell you that that game was the one with more emotion.