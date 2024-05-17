Carlos Corberan is determined to live the West Brom play-off dream

Corberan’s troops face off against Southampton this evening in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg with the score locked at 0-0.

The winner heads to Wembley on May 26 to play for Premier League promotion. Corberan has experience in the clash dubbed the richest in football worth an estimated £170million to the winners, according to sport financial experts. The Spaniard’s Huddersfield side were narrowly beaten by Nottingham Forest in 2022.

“I want to be there 100 per cent, I can tell you, I enjoyed that (Huddersfield final) game a lot. I enjoyed preparing that game a lot,” Corberan said. “I enjoyed to feel Wembley, feel how big it is and the feeling you can have there.

“But I lived every game with a level of emotion so I cannot tell you that that game was the one with more emotion.