Matt Maher: Wolves give the fans a voice in debate on VAR
Well done, Wolves.
Plus
By Matt Maher
Published
Last updated
The chances of Premier League clubs voting to scrap VAR next month might sit somewhere between slim to non-existent.
But at least Wolves, in putting forward the proposal, have forced a discussion. At least the group most opposed to VAR – those match-going supporters who often feel like they don’t have a voice – now know they are being heard somewhere. It is an agenda-setting move, if nothing else.
Regular readers of this space will know it was anti-VAR before it was fashionable. Before the technology was even brought in, it warned of the many pitfalls. Hate to say I told you so, etc.